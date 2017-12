Home Indiana Portion of Highway 41 Shut Down after Multi-Vehicle Crash December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Emergency crews shut down a section of Highway 41 after a crash involving several vehicles. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 41 and St. George Road in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities say people were hurt in the crash, but so far haven’t said how severe or how many.

One lane of HWY 41 has reopened while they investigate what caused the crash.

