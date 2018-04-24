Home Kentucky Portion Of Highway 231 Closed After Semi Overturns In Daviess County April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A portion of U.S. Highway 231 is closed after a semi truck overturns in Daviess County. The accident happened around 4:30 this afternoon on U.S. HWY 231 North, just south of the Natcher Bridge.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the semi truck was hauling molten aluminum, which is spread all over the roadway.

All four lanes of U.S. HWY are closed down at this time in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update information as it becomes available.



