Home Indiana Porkapalooza 2018 Kicks Off at the Senior Center October 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Saturday the Porkapalooza Bbq fundraiser is taking over the Senior Center in Newburgh. The Newburgh Bbq Coalition is smoking pork for everyone to enjoy and proceeds from the event will go to the Senior Center

Pork sandwich lunches are $5. Ribs are $25 a rack, loins are $15 each, or two for $25. There’s also a bake sale at the Senior Center.

colleen Martin says, “Well, we’re so lucky to have the town of Newburgh provide our building. But other things like the salary for our coordinator, activities for the seniors all have to be fundraised. And we get a lot of community support. But Porkapalooza is a great way to raise funds, but also to get friends and people into the center.”

You can pre-order your food by calling 812-598-8332 or 812-853-5627. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and groups of four or more should call ahead.

Comments

comments