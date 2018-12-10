Home Kentucky Porch Pirate Steals Families Package In Owensboro December 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Police say porch pirates are usually on the prowl around the holiday season as more people are shopping and having packages delivered.

An Owensboro family is annoyed someone stole a package from their porch.

Luckily for them there’s a clue to the crime, and it was all caught on their home video surveillance system.

You can see that all are welcome at this Owensboro home, but the greeting certainly doesn’t apply to thieves looking for an easy score and free gifts.

“The porch pirates as they are known spot a package or they are following a delivery truck; United States Postal Office, Fed Ex, or whatever the case may be. They follow them and see where they stop… circle around and go up to the door under the pretense of knocking on the door to see if anyone is home,” says Major Bill Thompson with the Owensboro Sheriff’s Office.

That’s exactly what the family and the Owensboro Sheriff’s Office thinks happened.

The homeowners didn’t want to talk on camera, but they did show us surveillance video of the thief in the act.

A delivery notice says the package was delivered around 11 a.m., but some three hours later Saturday the porch pirate took off with the package.

Video shows a dark car pulling into the homes drive way and the person wearing a green mutant ninja turtles outfit walks up, knocks on the door lightly before noticing a camera then ducking his head quickly grabbing the package, and pulling out of the families drive way leaving the opposite way he came.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office posted images online hoping someone would recognize the porch pirate.

Although no one recognized the thief, some did say they were solicited by a man in a retail parking lot selling items out of the back of a truck.

“We’re not sure if that’s the same person you are talking about because the vehicles were different colors, however that doesn’t eliminate the possibility,” says Major Thompson.

This thief in green tried to be a Grinch this Christmas season.

He’ll soon realize the package was actually a yearly planner and the homeowners hope he will use it to book his next court appearance.

The thief could face a felony charge for theft and trespassing.

Owensboro Sheriff’s officials say having a surveillance camera is a good deterrent and relying on neighbors to intercept your packages.

The best bet though is to have your packages delivered to work if possible, or require a signature.

