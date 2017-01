The American Corn Hole Organization will hold its world championships in Owensboro from July 26TH through the 30TH.

In years past, the tournament has been held in Knoxville, Tennessee and Charleston, West Virginia.

Players toss one pound bags filled with pellets or dried corn toward a slanted board. The first one to 21 points wins.

More than $30,000 in prize money will be available at the world championships.

