Hacienda has announced plans for a new location along US 41 near the Vanderburgh 4-H fairgrounds. This is the latest in a series of new developments in the Northern part of Vanderburgh County.

The restaurant will open in the strip center that’s attached to Schnuck’s. Right now there’s no word on an opening date.

Hacienda already has 3 locations in the Evansville area.

