Popular Kentucky Rest Stop Closed After Lease Expires

A rest stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway is now closed, with no clear date on when it might reopen. The closure came after the lease expired on the property.

This popular rest stop in Beaver Dam, at mile marker 75, no longer offers any services. The restrooms are closed and gas for the pumps has been turned off. Truck parking is also currently prohibited.

The state closed the rest stop when the agreement between the finance cabinet and rest stop vendor expired. Kentucky state officials are now looking for a new vendor. Currently there is no time frame for the rest stop to reopen.

