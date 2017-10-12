44News | Evansville, IN

Most Popular Halloween Candy By State

October 12th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Halloween candy is big business. This year across the country, people are expected to spend $2.7 billion on trick or treat candy. And every state has its top sellers.

According to CandyStore.com hot tamales are the favorite in Indiana, while Kentucky favors the tootsie pops. Sour patch kids are the most popular in Illinois, Nebraska, New York, Maine, and Massachusetts and Illinois.

M&M’s are the favorite in California, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

For a full list of states, visit Halloween Candy By State.

