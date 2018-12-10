Home Kentucky Poplar Grove Mine Needs 160 Experienced Miners December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Poplar Grove Mine in McClean County is looking to hire more than 160 experienced miners for its operations. The open positions include foremen, equipment operators, and mechanics.

The hiring events for Poplar Grove Mine are held at the following locations:

Hampton Inn, Madisonville, KY: Wednesday, December 12th, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hampton Inn, Madisonville, KY: Monday, December 17th, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

If you cannot attend this event, apply online at Paringa Resources Limited.

