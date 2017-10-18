Pope Francis Names Sixth Bishop of Evansville

Pope Francis names Joseph M. Siegel as sixth Bishop of Evansville. The position opened when Bishop Charles Thompson left Evansville to move into his new position in Indianapolis. Siegel has served seven years as auxiliary bishop of Joliet, Illinois. Pope Benedict XVI named Siegel Auxiliary Bishop in October 2009, he was later ordained a bishop in January 2010.

Born in Texas, Siegel is the youngest of nine children. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana where he completed his college education. Bishop Siegel served as a member and chairman of the Presbyteral Council and was appointed to the Diocesan Board of Consultors. Siegel is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre.

The Diocese of Evansville will hold a press conference Wednesday morning where more details are expected on the announcement.

