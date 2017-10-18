Pope Francis Names New Bishop For Evansville

Pope Francis names a new Bishop for Evansville. The Diocese introduced Bishop Joseph Siegel at St. Benedict Cathedral.

Siegel has been the Auxiliary Bishop of Joliet, Illinois since 2010.

Born in Texas, he is the youngest of nine children. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary, where he completed his college education.

Archbishop Charles Thompson recently left Evansville to move into his new position in Indianapolis.

Bishop Siegel says he is looking forward to getting to know the Evansville community.

Siegel said, “It’s a wonderful opportunity. This is a wonderful diocese to come into, and I’ve heard so many wonderful things about it. I’m very honored and humbled to be appointed, and I look forward to getting started in December.”

Bishop Siegel will be installed as the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Evansville on December 15th.

