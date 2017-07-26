Pop Culture Trends with Secret Headquarters

Now that the DC and Marvel Universes are more widely known due to recent films, television, and video games, more and more people are hitting the stacks for the latest comic books.

Jeff Osborne of Secret Headquarters dropped by to tell us what’s trending in the Geek Galaxy!

Popular comics are: Iron Man, Batman, X Men, Green Arrow, and Captain America (along with any of the other Avengers franchise).

And people are gravitating back toward the comics of the 1960’s!

And what are those big headed figurines that are all over the place?

Q Pop! These are figures modeled in an extreme super deformed style (similar to Japanese chibi style), from franchises including Marvel, DC Comics, Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and other pop culture entities.

These are the new “action figures”, parents.



And remember playing NES and Super NES as a teen?

Kids today are discovering the classic console, and asking for them!

Secret Headquarters refurbishes and sells those too!

For about $85, you can relive your Nintendo days along with your kids.

The most popular games?

Anything Mario Bros., Zelda, Donkey Kong, Contra, and classics like Duck Hunt.

PS: Secret Headquarters is hosting a free movie night this Saturday!

Stop by at 9pm, bring a lawnchair or blanket, and enjoy “Gremlins”.

