Poor Visibility Causes Multiple Vehicle Collisions in Dubois County

Deputies believe a five vehicle car crash in Dubois County was caused by poor visibility due to smoke from a barn fire a day prior.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:41AM on October 23rd. Deputies say visibility in the area was extremely poor and was about 30 to 50 feet when officers arrived.

The poor visibility was caused from smoke from a hay barn fire that occurred the previous day and evening on Santine Road, North of Schnellville Road, about one mile from the crash location.

Deputies say a vehicle encountered the smoke, turned on their hazard lights, and slowed down. The car was then hit from behind, which caused a chain reaction of three others cars crashing into the back’s of each other.

One of the people involved in the accident was transported to the Memorial hospital for their injuries. The four other people involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

Schnellville Road was closed for over an hour while the scene was cleared and the smoke lifted.

