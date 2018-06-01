Pools Open For Summer!

Summer is right around the corner, so that means pools are opening this weekend in Evansville!

The Department of Parks and Recreation will open neighborhood pools this Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Pool admission is FREE for children 3-years old and younger, $1 for age 4 to 12 years; $2 for age 13 years and older.

Pool locations and hours are:

Lorraine Pool

2399 E. Adams Ave.

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mosby Pool

1101 S. Barker Ave.

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Nights on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Two adults and four children can swim for $5.

Rochelle-Landers Pool

701 Lincoln Ave.

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Nights on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Two adults and four children can swim for $5.

Helfrich Pool

2601 W. Maryland St.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartke Pool

201 N. Boeke Rd.

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Swim teams will continue to practice Monday thru Friday at their respective pools. Garvin Pool will host the City Swim Meet on July 14 and 15. In case of inclement weather, the City Swim Meet make-up date is July 16.

The Department of Parks and Recreation continues to accept applications for qualified lifeguards. Applications are available at the Parks Department office in the C. K. Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut Street. For more information, call 812-435-6141 or send an email to: dpr@evansville.in.gov

