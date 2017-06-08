Pool Weekend Ahead

After a cool night, it looks hot, & eventually humid & dry for the weekend & into next week, eventually reaching 92-96.

A few isolated t’storms make pop & move in south to north over the area Tuesday with partly cloudy skies & highs 90-95 with heat indices 92-99.

Organized clusters/complexes of t’storms (some severe) are possible to our north & northwest mid to late next week as a weakening cold front approaches.

We will tend to get these t’storm clusters/complexes’ outflow boundaries & tail ends that will pop daily scattered t’storms Wednesday-Thursday to even Friday.

It will be hot & muggy Wednesday-Friday with highs 87-93 & heat indices 94-102. Overnight lows will not drop below 70.

