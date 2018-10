Clarence Miller has been found guilty of murder in relation to a shooting that occurred last year.

The jury found Miller guilty of shooting and killing Aaron Jennings at the Pony Gentleman’s Club in April of 2017.

The trial began on October 8th and the jury deliberated this afternoon.

A sentencing date for Miller has yet to be set.

