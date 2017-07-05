Polyram Group to Create Jobs in Vanderburgh County

An Israeli plastics producer will soon be setting up shop in Vanderburgh County.

Polyram Group will bring 50 new jobs to the county by 2022. This will be it’s first production facility in the U.S.

The company will pay rent for a 100,000 square foot plant inside the Vanderburgh Industrial Park.

Renovations there should begin late this month.

Once operational, the plant will make plastic additives and adhesives for food packaging companies.

That’s expected to happen early next year.

Polyram has about 200 employees stationed around the world.

Hiring for non-management jobs will begin late this year.