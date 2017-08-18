Home Indiana Poly Drug Trafficking Raises Concerns in Hoosier State August 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A new trend among drug dealers and user is causing serious concerns for Hoosier law enforcement and health professionals. Experts say they’re seeing more dealers selling bundles of drugs at once.

Drug enforcement agents call it “poly drug trafficking” and health experts say it’s gravely dangerous to put so many different types of drugs in the hands of an addict at once.

Agents say poly drugs are marketed as a bundle so users can get a multitude of mood altering experiences. Undercover agents say the days of dealers have a ‘specialty drug’ are gone.

Some Hoosier doctors say they even see patients that mix cocaine and alcohol. That’s also extremely dangerous and can easily cause heart attacks.

Comments

comments