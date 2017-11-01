Polls Shows Mike Pence More Popular As VP Than Governor
It turns out Vice President Mike Pence is more popular in his current role than he was as Indiana’s governor. A new poll from Old National Bank and Ball State shows the VP’s current approval rating is at 50% statewide.
As Governor, his approval rating was just 40%. The same poll shows that 37% of Hoosiers disapprove of the VP’s performance in Washington.
While Pence might not have anything to worry about in Indiana, his boss does. President Trump’s approval rating is just 41% among Hoosiers, marking one of the lowest approval ratings ever for a president so early in his term.