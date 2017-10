Home Indiana Evansville Polls Opened For Best Fall Festival in Indiana October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The West Side Nut Club just wrapped up another successful Fall Festival last week, and you can vote to have it recognized as the best Fall Festival in the state.

Visit Indiana posted a poll on its website where people can vote for up to five festivals out of 38 events across Indiana.

One of those events is Evansville’s annual Fall Festival. For the link to the poll, click here.

