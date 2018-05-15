Home Kentucky Poll Workers Needed For Upcoming Kentucky Primary Election May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Additional poll workers are needed for the Kentucky Primary election on May 22nd.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes issued a call on Monday urging individuals to step up and help out in this years election.

“It takes 15,000 poll workers to conduct our elections across Kentucky. In each cycle, the State Board of Elections and our county clerks and local parties work hard to recruit poll workers to conduct our elections at the local level,”

Grimes said.

“This year, we are facing a shortage, so we need more Kentuckians to answer the call and sign up.”

In order to be a poll worker you must be a registered voter, and voters who are appointed as workers will be required to attend a training session before Election Day.

Workers are paid a minimum of $10 for attending the mandatory training session, and a minimum of $60 per Election Day, as well as additional payment for mileage. Compensation is set by each counties board.

If you are interested in serving as a poll worker, call 502-782-7402 before 5PM on Wednesday, May 16th.

