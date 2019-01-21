Home Indiana Evansville Political Strategist Donna Brazile Joins Others in the Tri State to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy January 21st, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

” It was an absolutely phenomenal opportunity and I am really happy that I was able to come out,” said University of Southern Indiana Student Government President Bradley Flittner.

Around 500 people packed Carter Hall at the University of Southern Indiana today to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his vision of a beloved community. Those that came out felt inspired and celebrated his dream of unity despite differences.

” We are one and when I say one we are one people. We may not look the same. We may not talk the same. We may not dress the same. You may not believe in what I believe in. I may not believe in what you believe in but it’s that understanding,” said Executive Director of the USI Multicultural Center Pamela Hopson.

Musical tributes were a part of the luncheon as well as the keynote speaker Political Strategist Donna Brazile who challenged those in the audience to work. Brazile’s words brought many to their feet as she spoke about the importance of education and to fight hate with love as King would have wanted.

” I’m here in Evansville because Evansville is for everyone and what a remarkable day to celebrate King’s birthday. His legacy, his legacy of justice and freedom for all Americans. It’s a great honor to be a part of the celebration,” said Brazile.

” It’s a euphoric day to be able to celebrate Dr.King’s legacy and have Donna Brazile on our campus is an honor. I mean just positive. I mean she’s challenged us to love each other, ” said University of Southern Indiana President Dr. Ronald S. Rochon.

