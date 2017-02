Home Indiana Evansville Political Party Works to Elect New Leader in Vanderburgh County February 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville Pinterest

Evansville Attorney Scott Danks is running unopposed to be the next Democratic Party leader of Vanderburgh County.

Once elected, Danks will take the place of Rob Faulkner.

A caucus is set for March 4th.

