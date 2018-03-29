Indiana Political Hopeful Hosts Campaign From Japan

Rachel Covington wants to keep money out of politics. Covington also wants to see if she can run a winning campaign 6,500 miles away from Indiana Eighth Congressional District.

She’s one of three running for the House seat in Southwestern Indiana, Representative Dr. Larry Bucshon is the incumbent and Dr. Richard Moss is running as well.

Both of the two that aren’t in Japan are out in the community as the May primary rolls ever nearer. Covington is hoping people stay indoors, and on their computers: she’s banking a lot on her campaign website – which can be found here at http://covingtonforuscongress.com

She calls the website “a transparent page for her stances on different issues.” A quick peek of her website shows the 25 year old Republican has some traditional conservative values. She’s very pro state’s rights, and is clearly fiscally conservative. At the same time, she isn’t afraid to break from traditional conservative ideals, as AG Jeff Sessions takes a hardline stance on marijuana, Covington would leave it up to the states.

The Vanderburgh County native moved to Japan after transferring from Ivy Tech to Temple University’s Japan Campus in 2014. She teaches English there now. She does remain voting residency in Vanderburgh County, which is good enough to qualify for the May Primary. If she were to win she would have to move back.

44NEWS reached out to the other candidates for comment on this story. Representative Dr. Larry Bucshon’s camp had no comment. Dr. Moss’ campaign sent us this statement.

“Elections are about accountability and trust. Our campaign is out in every county this month, presenting a positive, conservative alternative to Congressman Bucshon. We welcome Ms. Covington to the race and wish her well in the May primary.”

