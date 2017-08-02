Home Indiana Political Expert Weighs in on Trump Administration August 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

In the first six months of his administration, President Trump has had two chiefs of staff, two spokespeople, three communications directors, two national security advisers, two directors of homeland security, two FBI directors and possibly two attorney generals.

USI Professor Matt Hanka says the Trump administration has been erratic and inconsistent right from the transition out of the Obama Administration. Hanka points out the fact that so many cabinet positions remain either unfilled or unappointed, and says that’s telling us the potential future of the administration.

He also feels that many of Trump’s cabinet picks were made on the basis of trust, and to help counter the Washington and Republican establishment voices and ideas.

Hanka says experts seem to believe that conflict will be a trademark of the Trump White House. Hanka went on to say that Trump’s tweets are taken by many as actual policy which they shouldn’t be

When it comes to those accused White House leakers, he believes there could very well be people within the White House making that inside information public.

