44News | Evansville, IN

Police Work To Return Mother’s Urn Found Near Ohio River

Police Work To Return Mother’s Urn Found Near Ohio River

March 29th, 2018 Henderson County, Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Clarksville Police are trying to return a mother’s remains to her children after finding an urn along the Ohio River in Indiana. Police say the woman, Phyu Phyu Aye, lived in Roabards, Kentucky and worked at Tyson. Her three children live in Burma, also known as Myanmar. Police just want to return their mother to them.

Phyu Phyu Aye was born on March 14, 1962 in Burma and died at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville on December 29, 2015.

Authorities have exhausted all leads in identifying her children.

If you any information you are asked to call Lory Adams at l.adams@clarksvillepolice.com, or 812-288-7151, ext. 312.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.