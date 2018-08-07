Home Kentucky Police Warning Madisonville Residents of Phone Scammers August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Madisonville Police are wanting residents to be aware of a phone scam going on in the community.

Police say an unknown caller has been calling businesses in the area advising them that they are late on their payments for electricity to the Madisonville Municipal Utilities.

According to police, these callers claim electric services will be disconnected unless a payment is received immediately. The scammers apparently request immediate payment over the phone.

Police want residents to know that under no circumstance will the Madisonville Municipal Utilities demand payment over the phone.

