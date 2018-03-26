Home Indiana Police Warn of Fake Abduction, Trafficking Reports March 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hoosier Police are warning the public about social media posts that are circulating describing dramatic child abductions or human trafficking.

In Bloomington for example, police recently received calls and messages about a post describing a chase and a crime that allegedly happened at a mall.

Police say everything about it is completely false. They believe the post may have started as a report of an attempted child abduction in another state.

As it got passed along the information and facts got skewed. BPD Lt. John Kovach says,”We’ll investigate anything that’s like this that’s what we’re here for, but if it’s kind of a fake story, it can use up valuable manpower if it’s something we shouldn’t be looking at.”

While police say they understand the urgency to share something someone may believe is an emergency or public safety issue they encourage you to check the story’s validity before you hit the share button.

