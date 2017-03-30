Home Kentucky Police Use App to Track Distracted Drivers in Henderson March 30th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a new phone app is being used by Henderson police to raise awareness on the issue.

The app is called Life 360. It has analyzed millions of drivers from its users across the nation.

Henderson police have found that Kentuckians use their phone on an average of 2.18 times per drive.

They say the app helps them track down and penalize drivers involved in distracted driving.

Life 360 has proved that within two weeks of using it services, more than half of its users reduce their cell phone use while driving.

