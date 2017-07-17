Home Indiana Police Unveil Sketch of Delphi Murder Suspect July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police have released a composite of the Delphi double murder suspect. Several agencies, including the FBI, Delphi Police Department, and the Indiana State Police, are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who is believed to be connected to the murder of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The man, pictured in the new sketch, is described as a white man between 5’6″ and 5’10”, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish-brown hair, but his eye color is unknown.

This new sketch of the murder suspect is a result of information received during the course of this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

In February, Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared while walking on a trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a few days later.

Authorities later released a photo of a man walking on the bridge and a recording of a suspect saying “down the hill”.

Last weekend, a softball tournament was held in memory of the girls. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward a new sports complex in their honor.

More than $230,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these murders.

