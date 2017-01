Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a November 2016 armed robbery. It happened November 17th at a home in the 800 block of Line Street around 11:30 p.m. During the robbery, authorities say a handgun was shown, but there were no reported injuries.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments