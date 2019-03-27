Surveillance Video Released in Car Theft

Employees at one local car dealership made a shocking discovery when they arrived at work Wednesday morning. They walked into a showroom covered in shattered glass and one of their most valuable cars was nowhere in sight. Now authorities are looking for answers as employees try to make sense of what happened.

“Our two showroom doors where we drive cars in and out had been broken and glass was everywhere. They had forced their way into the building and they had stolen a Mustang Bullitt that we had on the showroom floor,” says Town Country Ford General Manager Larry Oldham.

The alleged car thief had to find the key which was kept with hundred of others before starting it up and driving through the showroom doors.

“It would appear that vehicle was targeted since it was inside the showroom. They retrieved the key for that vehicle and then actually used that vehicle to push their way out through the glass doors,” says Evansville Police Captain Andy Chandler.

Authorities did not have to search long to find the missing car.

“Within two hours Evansville’s finest already recovered the car,” says Oldham.

The stolen car had been abandoned in this apartment complex parking lot. This was a joy ride that may end in jail time for the alleged police.

“What we really didn’t make sense to us is if they come during the hours that we are open, test drives are open,” says Oldham. “Test drives are free and you don’t have jail time.”

If you are charged with auto theft in Indiana, you could face three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

