Police Track Down Escaped Spencer Co. Inmate

Evansville Police track down an escaped inmate, who walked away from St. Vincent Hospital on Washington Avenue. Alexander Payne is a Spencer County inmate who walked away from St. Vincent in Evansville.

Witnesses saw him running south from St. Vincent Hospital. K-9 units were used to track down Payne.

He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon around 2:15 p.m.

He is described as a white man in his early 20’s wearing orange pants and no shirt with sandy blond hair, possibly bloody. He was last seen running south from St. Vincent Hospital.

If you see Payne, you are asked to call EPD.

