Home Indiana Police: Suspects Steal Items from Walmart to Pay Electric Bill January 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A couple is arrested after police say they stole items from the Jasper Walmart in order to pay for their electric bill. 54-year-old Mark Baker and 44-year-old Stephanie Norman are charged with theft.

Jasper Police were called to Walmart on January 24th around 6 p.m. for a report of two people taking items from the store. Officers found the two suspects standing near their vehicle parked near Sun Tan City.

According to police, the stolen items in the vehicle and on their persons and Baker and Norman admitted to stealing the items from the store to pay for their electric bill.

Authorities also say the couple had come to town to panhandle, but it’s not allowed in Springville.

Police say the theft suspects stole items totaling $285.51.

Both are being held in the Dubois County Jail. Norman is being held on a $500 cash bond.

Comments

comments