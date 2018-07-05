Home Kentucky Police Suspect Arson In Three Madisonville Fires July 5th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky

Police are asking for your help to find out who is responsible for 3 separate fires across Madisonville.

Lieutenant Andy Rush of the Madisonville Police Department said, “Whenever we have a fire we deem suspicious we always treat it as an arson until we can prove otherwise because we never want to assume something is not arson.”

Firefighters responded to the first fire around 10:15 P.M Wednesday at a home on Park Row. At 3:45 A.M Thursday firefighters were called to a fireworks stand at the corner of Main Street and East McLaughlin Avenue.

No one was hurt and there was no property damage in the area.

Tara Johnson was working at the stand and when she was closing she noticed someone’s shadow walking around the tent.

She thought she was on the verge of being robbed. Johnson said, “I never dreamed that when I jumped into my vehicle and went ahead across the street that a few minutes later there were going to be flames and fireworks.”

Thankfully the fire department is a few yards down the street and firefighters responded quickly to put out the fire.

Police say they’re following up with a few leads.

If you have any information or tips you’re asked to call the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 270-825-1111.

