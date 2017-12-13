Police: Subway Employee Pockets Customer’s Debit Card

A Subway employee is accused of taking a customer’s debit card and using it. Evansville Police say a couple reported going through the drive-thru at Subway on North St. Joe Avenue on Monday night around 6:30.

The couple told police they used their debit card, but did not get it back.

Subway has video of the card being taken and pocketed by the employee. Later, video surveillance at Sunoco shows a woman using the debit card there.

On Tuesday, the couple told police they found items that had been purchased with the card.

Police have not released the name of the employee or if an arrest has been made yet.

