Home Indiana A Police Standoff Ends Peacefully in Jasper June 2nd, 2017 Alex Hadley Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is arrested after a six hour long standoff with police ends peacefully in Jasper.

33 year old Armando Gutierrez was wanted for domestic battery with a deadly weapon. A United States Marshall’s Task Force attempted to serve a felony warrant on Gutierrez just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the residence, they learned Gutierrez had barricaded himself in his home and armed himself with a handgun. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene, including State Police SWAT and Hostage Crisis Negotiators.

Gutierrez was taken into custody just before 11:00 p.m. He was transported to memorial hospital for evaluation.

Comments

comments