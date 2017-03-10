Home Kentucky Police Seize More Than A Quarter Million Dollars Worth Of Drugs March 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

More than $300,000 worth of drugs is now off the streets in Kentucky. State and Federal agencies conducted a drug investigation, which led to the arrests of Anthony “Red” Rhodes and Darrin Burt for trafficking in a controlled substance. The two were arrested on Wednesday, March 8th in Hopskinsville, Kentucky.

Police say Rhodes and Burt had about eight pounds worth of crystal meth in their possession. That’s a street value of $363,000.

Both men are being held in the Christian County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

