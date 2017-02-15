Home Indiana Evansville Police Seize More Than 50lbs of K2 at an Evansville Home February 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities seize more than 50 pounds of K-2 following a traffic stop. Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Appel was arrested for an active felony warrant during a traffic stop near Kratzville and Huber. During the stop, officers found more than a pound of synthetic marijuana in the vehicle. They also say they found more than $2,000 during the incident.

Police were issued a search warrant for Appel’s home in the 3000 block of Hawaii Drive and that’s where they say they found more than 50 pounds of synthetic marijuana in the residence.

Appel is charged with dealing in synthetic cannabinoids and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

