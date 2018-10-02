Police Seeking Suspect Wielding Toy Pistol in Attempted Robbery

Henderson police are looking for an individual wanted for allegedly attempting to rob a business with a toy gun.

On September 29th, police responded to Hometown Liquor in Henderson on reports of an attempted robbery.

Police say the unknown suspect entered the store with a toy pistol and held an employee at gunpoint. The employee told the suspect that they were aware the gun was fake and told the suspect to leave the store.

Police say the suspect then left without any property or money.

Anyone with information on the suspect in this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

