Police Seeking Suspect in Stabbing at Milligan’s Lounge

Police are investigating a stabbing the occurred at an Owensboro bar over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on September 16th at Milligan’s Lounge on West 2nd Street.

Few details about the incident have been released but police say the 59-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspect has not been located.

Any individuals with information on the person responsible for the crime is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

