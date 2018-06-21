Home Indiana Police Seeking Man Responsible for Alleged Attack in Carmi June 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Harold Artice Ivy is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property under $500.

These charges are in relation to an altercation that happened earlier in the month on 5th Street in Carmi.

Ivy is accused of attacking victim Toby Sanders, leaving him in critical condition. He’s also accused of attacking Jonathon Smith and breaking his windshield.

Harold Ivy is black male at 6’00, 180 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Ivy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmi Police Department at 618-382-4633.

