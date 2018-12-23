Home Indiana Evansville Police searching for suspect who stole Tri-State family’s Christmas gifts December 23rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville mom makes a heartbreaking discovery, just days before Christmas.

The woman told police she left her home around 8 p.m. Saturday and when she came back around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, she noticed something was wrong.

She called police and said someone had broken into her home while she was gone, and had taken all of the gifts that were under the tree.

Evansville Police went to the home, in the 2100 block of E. Columbia Ave., to investigate.

The homeowner told the officers someone came in through a kitchen window in the back of the house. She said the piece of wood that typically helps secure that kitchen window was in the sink when she came home.

Authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD 812-435-6194.

