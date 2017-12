Home Indiana Evansville Police Searching For Suspect After Shots Fired Into Evansville Home December 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired into a south side home. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Marshall Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim says several shots were fired through her bedroom. Another witness says they heard shots and saw a silver SUV driving north on Marshall.

Police found shell casins at the scene and bullet holes in the bedroom and living room of the home.

