Police Searching for Suspect after Drug Bust

Kentucky Detectives made several arrests as part of a counterdrug operation at a Henderson County business.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, deputies — along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Drug Task Force — saw several people coming and going from Room #111 at the Down Town Motel, at 425 North Green Street, Tuesday night.

Deputies arrested Phillip B. Omer after they saw a passenger from his truck enter and leave the motel room. The passenger, identified as Jason O’Neil Gibson, ran from the scene. Officers were not able to locate him. Omer faces charges including driving on a suspended license.

While searching for Gibson, deputies encountered another man, Thomas Williamson, who ignored officer’s instructions and tried to run from the scene. He is charged with Fleeing/Evading Police.

During the investigation another deputy followed a second vehicle after the driver, Joshua Breedlove, also met with the person inside the motel room. Breedlove faces charges including burglary and contempt of court.

When detectives knocked on the door of Room #111 Adam Corbett answered. Corbett was alone in the room, and denied any drug-related activity was happening. Corbett admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, but said he did not have any more.

Corbett gave permission for a K-9 to search the room, and the dog found drugs in two places – in a night stand next to the bed, and in the bathroom ceiling tiles. He faces charges including Drug Trafficking, and a parole violation.

Detectives also arrested Melissa Staub on Drug Possession charges, and Patrick Tanaka on Drug Trafficking and Possession charges.

Deputies ask that anyone who has had contact with Jason Gibson contact law enforcement. He has an active warrant for a probation violation, and they expect more charges to be filed.

