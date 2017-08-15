Home Indiana Evansville Police Searching For Person Who Knocked Over Virgin Mary Statue August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are searching for the person responsible for knocking over a Virgin Mary statue. This incident happened at the Catholic Center on North Kentucky Avenue on Saturday between around 10:22 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.

Video surveillance shows a white man pull up to the Catholic Center in a small sports car. He can be seen getting out of the vehicle, walking over and knocking down the Virgin Mary statue.

In the video the suspect walks back to his car, gets in and drives away.

There’s no word on why this man knocked over the statue.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD.

