Home Kentucky Police Searching for Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman over the weekend. Officers say the victim, 31-year-old Victoria McFarland was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right arm.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday just after midnight in the 1100 block of Werner Avenue. The person of interest is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim. Officers executed a search warrant at the Werner Avenue residence and collected evidence at the scene. Police say the evidence confirmed that a shooting happened there.

McFarland was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. Officers are still looking for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments