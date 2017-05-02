44News | Evansville, IN

Police Searching for Missing Owensboro Man

May 2nd, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are looking for a man who walked away from his home Monday night. Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue around 9:25 p.m. in reference to a missing adult.

Police say 56-year-old Richard Noffsinger walked away from his home Monday around 8 p.m. Family members told officers that Noffsinger suffers from a decreased mental capacity.

If you have information on Noffsinger’s whereabouts you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Noffsinger is a white man around 325 pounds and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark colored jacket with light colored pants and white shoes.

Richard Noffsinger

