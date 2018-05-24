Home Indiana Police Searching For Second Suspect in Morganfield Walmart Fire May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Police arrested Zachary Dennis who is suspected to be the man who started the fire at the Morganfield Walmart on May 21st. Video has been released that show two men, enter the parking lot and enter the store around 1 a.m.

Somewhere around 2:15 a.m., a fire broke out in the fabric section of the store. One man is seen carrying an ax across the store where he and another man roll a cart of unpaid items out the front door.

After loading the stolen merchandise in their vehicle, the two men fled the scene.

Dennis is now in the Union County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

