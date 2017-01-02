Home Indiana Police Searching for Father of Two Boys at Center of Amber Alert January 2nd, 2017 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

Police in Prince’s Lake, Indiana are searching for a suspect in a possible abduction case.

An Amber Alert was declared Monday evening in Indiana, after two boys went missing.

Police say 10-year-old Avery Rader and 6-year-old Zek Rader were likely abducted by their non-custodial father, Jon Rader, but have since been found.

Police are still searching for 40-year-old Jon Rader in this case.

Jon Rader is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds in weight, brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a White 2007 Ford 500, with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

If you have any information on this man’s location, contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

Comments

comments